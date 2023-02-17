eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

eXp World Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 1,044,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,864. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,594 shares of company stock valued at $910,128. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.