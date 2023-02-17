Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $37,100.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $37,450.00.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

