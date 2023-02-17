EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in EZCORP by 2,053.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

