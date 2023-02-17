Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $780.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE FICO opened at $687.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.24. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

