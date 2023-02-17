Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 296,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Farmmi Price Performance

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 280,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,230. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is an agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.