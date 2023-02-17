Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.52 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.68. 7,316,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $41,601.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

