FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 980,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.02. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

