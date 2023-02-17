Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $422.48 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.48 million and $561,467.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00216311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,697.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99850932 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $441,148.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.