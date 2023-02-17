Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $104.25 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $355.93 million and approximately $104.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00079124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00029918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

