Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 3,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.45% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

