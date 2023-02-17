Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $385.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.