First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.