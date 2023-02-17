First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
FCNCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
