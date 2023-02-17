First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 34,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,392. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Articles

