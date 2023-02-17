First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE FN opened at C$38.84 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First National Financial Company Profile

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. Insiders have bought a total of 21,325 shares of company stock valued at $775,212 in the last quarter.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

