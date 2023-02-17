First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 1.9%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 67,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 79,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

First Property Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. First Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.