First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FQVLF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rowe reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

