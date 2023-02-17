First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Shares of FRC opened at $130.72 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after purchasing an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

