Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.08.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $207.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $209.74.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.