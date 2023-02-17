Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,447,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,965. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.