Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:FMX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 1,447,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,965. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.