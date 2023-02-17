FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

FormFactor Stock Down 2.5 %

FORM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. 405,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

