Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.04.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.1 %

FTS stock opened at C$54.95 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.26%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.