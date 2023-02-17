Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 273,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,670. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

