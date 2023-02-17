Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

FELE opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

