Future Of Fintech Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Future Of Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and approximately $73,138.49 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

