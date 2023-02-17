FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in SSR Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 639,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 39,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 158,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

