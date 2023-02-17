FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Lifted by Analyst

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Barclays by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 185,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

