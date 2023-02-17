FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Issued By HC Wainwright

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biotricity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Biotricity had a negative net margin of 220.94% and a negative return on equity of 6,795.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.