FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
