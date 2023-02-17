FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $5.08 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.