FY2025 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

SGEN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.73. 451,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,884. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.35. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

