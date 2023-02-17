Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Price Performance

About Gaia

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 19,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,273. The company has a market cap of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also

