Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
