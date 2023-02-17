Galxe Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00009274 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $123.94 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

