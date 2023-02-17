General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. 3,977,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
