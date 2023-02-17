General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 15,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

General Mills stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. 3,977,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

