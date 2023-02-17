Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,160. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Gentex

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

