Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Geodrill Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

