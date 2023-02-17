Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.