Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 37,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

