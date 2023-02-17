Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €97.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($70.43) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €76.20 ($81.94) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 12 month high of €87.25 ($93.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

