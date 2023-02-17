Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

