goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.96 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

goeasy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$133.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

