goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s previous close.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:GSY traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$132.04. 34,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$117.51. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$95.00 and a 1 year high of C$151.98.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.