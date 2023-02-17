Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $565.20

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.20 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.02). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.94), with a volume of 30,740 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The firm has a market cap of £140.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,305.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 565.28.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,647.06%.

Insider Transactions at Gooch & Housego

About Gooch & Housego

In other news, insider Chris Jewell acquired 4,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £22,894.92 ($27,791.84). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £30,180.36 ($36,635.54). Insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

