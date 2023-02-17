Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Good Works II Acquisition were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 15.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 20.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 4.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 788,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period.

Good Works II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GWII remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

About Good Works II Acquisition

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

