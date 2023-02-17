Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.15. 371,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

