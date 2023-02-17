Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of LOPE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. 262,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education
In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.