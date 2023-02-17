Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q1 guidance to $1.90-1.93 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LOPE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. 262,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.13. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.