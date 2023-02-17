Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock worth $98,019,613. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

GS stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.20. The stock had a trading volume of 629,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

