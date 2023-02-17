Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.13

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.13 and traded as high as $194.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $194.28, with a volume of 69,698 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.