Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.13

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.13 and traded as high as $194.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $194.28, with a volume of 69,698 shares trading hands.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

