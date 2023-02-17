Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 962,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

