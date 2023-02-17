GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.11) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.33) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.12) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.00) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,495 ($18.15).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,469.17 ($17.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.86. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,414.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.05), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($515,811.02). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,074.95). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.05), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($515,811.02). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

