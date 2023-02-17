Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $8.74. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 904 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Gyrodyne comprises 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 7.99% of Gyrodyne worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

