Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 364 ($4.42) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Haleon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

