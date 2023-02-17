Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Trading Up 2.5%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. 2,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.40) to GBX 2,190 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.49) to GBX 2,350 ($28.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

